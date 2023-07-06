Unlocking Punjab's dark secrets in the upcoming crime noir Kohrra

Netflix has unveiled the gripping trailer for its highly anticipated crime noir series, Kohrra, which promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey through a web of complexities and dark secrets. Set in Punjab, the heartland of India, the series explores the aftermath of a murder, where grief, suspicion, and hidden truths test the limits of relationships. With its premiere set for July 15, Kohrra weaves a tale of love, intrigue, and the pursuit of justice.

Kohrra delves deep into the intricacies of human nature, exposing the darkness that resides within. It skillfully intertwines the search for truth and justice with the complexities of personal connections, painting a vivid picture of the intricate politics within relationships. The series boasts an acclaimed cast, featuring Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary. With the creative forces of Sudip Sharma, Randeep Jha, and Clean Slate Filmz Productions behind it, Kohrra promises an authentic and thought-provoking narrative that transcends traditional crime investigation storylines.

The series is produced by Clean Slate Filmz PVT LTD, a production house known for its commitment to delivering relevant and captivating content across various platforms. Led by Karnesh Ssharma, Clean Slate Filmz has brought forth acclaimed projects like NH10, Phillauri, Pari, and several highly-praised titles for streaming platforms, including the web series Paatal Lok, Bulbbul, MAI, QALA, and the upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress.

Prepare to immerse yourself in the enthralling world of Kohrra as it unravels the mysteries lurking beneath the surface. With its powerful storytelling, talented ensemble cast, and compelling narrative, this crime noir series is poised to become a must-watch for fans of suspense and intrigue. Mark your calendars for July 15 and join Netflix on this thrilling journey into the heart of Kohrra.