 Jimmy Sheirgill announces Choona's release date 

Jimmy Sheirgill in an Instagram post today announced the dates for his latest release. Choona, the comedy heist drama is set to release on Netflix on August 3, 2023. Six men with a revengeful desire come up with a heist plan. Their target is a powerful man who has wronged them. However, while their ambitions are high, their plans and strategies are highly disorganised. Only time will tell if their plans succeed and they are able to turn a dysfunctional heist into a successful one.

Choona stars ace actors Jimmy Sheirgill, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar, and Niharika Lyra Dutt in pivotal roles. It is written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Flying Saucer.

Sharing the announcement Sheirgill mentions, “Choona gave me an opportunity to play a character that’s spiteful yet appealing, which to me is unique. The story itself is high-spirited, captive, and engaging. As an actor, I have always been inclined towards stories that push me to explore my capabilities.”

He continues, “Also, as an audience myself, I personally like narratives that are engaging, character-driven, and bring out the flavour of our rich cultural backdrop. This is also my first outing with Netflix and I am looking forward to Choona.”

Post his date announcements on social media, colleagues from the industry congratulated him. While musician Prabh Gill writes ‘waiting’, actor Anuj Sachdeva comments, ‘Wow, Nice One’.