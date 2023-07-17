Arya and Pushan Dasgupta speak on Khyapa 4

Korok Murmu’s Khyapa Season 4 has been released on Addatimes recently, and this time the protagonists Khyapa and Chingri have headed out to start a new life in Kolkata, searching for jobs after they have completed their courses. But their marks were so poor that they were turned down by all the reputed and not-so-reputed organisations. They are left with no money so they end up living in a slum. To survive Khyapa joins a food delivery app and Chingri opens a fast food centre. Destiny takes a different turn as they get involved in a drug cartel and somehow manage to emerge triumphant. We speak to Arya Dasgupta (Khyapa) and Pushan Dasgupta (Chingri) and know more about the web show. Excerpts:

How is the bond between Soubhagya Gorgori, aka Khyapa and Shanto Bag, aka Chingri? What makes this season special?

Pushan: These two boys are literally best friends forever. They have grown up together, have been to the same school, college and are now in search of jobs, together. Khyapa and Chingri can’t be without each other. Chingri is instinctive and does what he feels like doing at the moment, and Khyapa saves him, always! And the series is full of madness. But season 4 also has elements of thriller, crime, making them understand that the world is not as innocent as they think it to be.

Arya: It will be a treat for the audience. The first three seasons were out-and-out comedies, but this is not really. Comedy is there, but along with other dramatic elements too.

Arya as Khyapa

Arya, how do you manage shooting for Gaantchhora serial and web shows?

I don’t face a lot of trouble, to be honest. I have a very supportive team and they let me go when I have other appointments. But Khyapa was shot way before I started shooting for the serial. But yes, I shot for Abar Proloy simultaneously with Gaantchhora.

Pushan, films, web series and theatre are keeping you busy. How do you end up remembering so many dialogues?

Some techniques help us memorise and remember the dialogues. If you plan the composition and act, and then try to memorise the dialogues to get inside the muscle memory.

Pushan as Chingri

Tell us something about Abar Proloy.

Arya: We absolutely can’t say anything about it. But yes, our look and feel are very different from what you see us in usually. The set, the scripts, the approach, everything is very different. It’s not anything like we have experienced before.

Any memorable takeaways from Khyapa Season 4?

Pushan: I find it very interesting to go to places to shoot where I probably go every day, or I have never been to. Both excite me in different ways. Also, we first shot for Khyapa in 2017, so now it has become more like friends shooting together or creating something new.

Arya: We have explored a lot. We have been to such places to shoot when probably Arya or I would have never gone. We danced with bar dancers, slept on the streets and whatnot!