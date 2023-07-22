Sony LIV and Windows Productions join forces to bring the magic of Bengali cinema to OTT

With the ever-evolving audience taste, we can see a significant effort in including more and more regional language content across OTT platforms in India. The recentmost addition to the list is that of OTT platform Sony LIV, which has teamed up with Kolkata-based Windows Productions to present exclusive digital premieres of three highly-acclaimed Bengali films – Fatafati, Haami 2 and Lokkhi Chhele. This collaboration significantly enhances the platform's regional language catalogue and provides a broader array of content appealing to the Bengali-speaking audiences.

Head of Content Saugata Mukherjee said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Windows Productions in bringing forth the much-awaited OTT premieres of Fatafati, Lokkhi Chhele and Haami 2. In keeping with our keen focus on programming in regional Indian languages, this a very special collaboration. Our aim is to celebrate Bangla stories and storytellers, give them a platform to showcase and reach out to audiences from across the globe."

Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Co-founder of Windows Production and co-director of Haami 2, said, "We are thoroughly excited that three of our films, which have been loved and blessed by the audience, will soon start streaming on Sony LIV. For Bengal, it's an important event that a national player is entering this market and we are proud to associate with Sony LIV. The three films are completely different from each other."

And they are, indeed. For instance, the film Fatafati chronicles the journey of Phullora Bhaduri, a talented tailor who defies societal norms and strives to become a fashion influencer. Directed by Aritra Mukherjee and starring Ritabhari Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee, the film challenges body shaming and inspires viewers to embrace their uniqueness.



On the other hand, inspired by a true story and directed by Kaushik Ganguly, Lokkhi Chhele revolves around a newborn baby with four arms. The film delves into the shackles of human superstition and the profound influence of human beliefs, offering a thought-provoking tale in a rural setting with a global appeal. The film boasts a stellar performance by Ujaan Ganguly, Aditi Marik, Ritwika Pal and Purab Seal Acharya in pivotal roles.

After the phenomenal success of its prequel Haami, the makers came up with a fresh story in Haami 2 that follows an extraordinary eight-year-old boy with a remarkable talent for mathematics. As his gift becomes a source of income for his parents, the movie humorously explores the complexities of modern-day parenting. Written and directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film stars Gargee Roy Chowdhury, Ritodeep Sengupta, Shreyan Saha, Aritrika Chowdhury, Anjan Dutt, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Shiboprosad Mukherjee among others.

