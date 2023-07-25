Rahul Dev on Adhura and more

Actor Rahul Dev, recently seen in Adhura playing the role of a CBI officer, is on a small break right now. He has completed two projects and shall be beginning work on a new film soon, before which he speaks to Indulge.

How was your experience shooting for Adhura?

Well, Adhura was quite a lovely experience indeed. I had a great time. I played the role of a CBI officer in it. It was a blend of fun and nostalgia as well as the investigation begins in a school. I was reminded of my own school days to an extent. Also, when you play the role of a cop, there's a sense of responsibility that comes along with it. I tried my best to ensure that it went smoothly. Overall, it was a lot of fun.

Did you experience some paranormal activities during the shoot?

Well, not really. On a set, it's a different experience indeed. Of course the director and the whole unit do their best to create that kind of spooky experience. But you always tend to know what is real and what is reel.

Are you scared of ghosts? What are you most scared of?

I don't know if I am scared of ghosts or not. I don't think I have had any ghostly encounter in my life till date nor do I wish to have. But yes, I believe in the 'supernatural'.

For a long time, you have played antagonistic roles, what made that change do you feel?

I haven't planned my career as such. I have kept on working consistently in Hindi as well as other regional industries to the best of my abilities. For me, it is the story and how my character contributes to the same is what matters the most. I have played many antagonist roles and that has worked with the audience. I am glad it did. However, I have also played positive characters as well as roles that have a grey shade to it. If I look back in my career till now and see the variation I have been fortunate enough to play in terms of layers and colours, it could be a nice colour palette in itself (smiles).

Rahul Dev

What's your take on Bollywood villains? Have they evolved over the years?

Change is the only constant and of course that's how it happens. As much as 'Mogambo Khush Hua' is iconic in today's time, something like that might not work in today's time. Times change, audiences taste differs, the OTT creates a plethora of opportunities which nuances and acts are far subtler. It’s important to recognise the change and work follows in its natural course.

You have worked in many entertainment industries, language wise, and also for many OTT platforms. How do you manage to deliver dialogues in so many languages?

Everything is practice and sincere work. Adaptability was quite a task in my formative years. I was interested in the learning and invested my time accordingly. So, anything and everything that was needed in the process to fulfil that journey, I kept doing it with full dedication and honesty. The emotions are the same. Just the language, the modulation and the way you throw your pitch differs from language to language. I guess it is a process of learning and you keep getting better with time if you are consistently doing it for a long time.