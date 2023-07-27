What to Expect from ‘Good Omens’ Season 2: Release date, trailer and new cast

Good Omens was made available on Amazon Prime Video in 2019. The characters of this television series, which is based on the Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch are an angel named Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and a demon named Crowley (David Tennant), two friends who enjoy visiting Earth and want to stop Armageddon, the final conflict between heaven and hell, from destroying it. The six-part series has earned high marks from critics, stating that all six episodes were written by Neil Gaiman, who praised Pratchett for his lovable propensity to veer off on funny asides and footnotes.

Despite the fact that Gaiman released a short episode titled Good Omens: Lockdown in the middle of 2020, the programme was first advertised as a limited series. But in 2021, Amazon renewed Good Omens for a second season, with Gaiman returning as a co-showrunner. This convenient, simple-to-read resource guide will provide all the information you require regarding Good Omens Season 2 if you want to discover more.

The Good Omens Season 2 panel at the 2022 New York Comic Con (NYCC) confirmed that the show would triumphantly return sometime in the summer of 2023. Good Omens’ second season will debut on July 28 according to a more recent announcement from Amazon.

On June 7, the first promo for Season 2 of Good Omens was released. The season’s central mystery, centred on the archangel Gabriel, is hinted at in the teaser. This brief scene depicts Aziraphale and Crowley talking with a new individual, who may be crucial to this season. On May 31, they also unveiled the Good Omens Season 2 opening title sequence. A minute-and-nineteen-second preview of Good Omens Season 2 was available on Prime Video on June 22.

Good Omens Season 2 will consist of six episodes, much like the previous season, so Neil Gaiman and the team should be able to once again create a succinct and understandable story. Another new angel named Saraqael is also introduced in Season 2 of Good Omens by Liz Carr. Other recent additions to the acting scene include Alex Norton, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Siân Phillips, and Andi Osho. Ty Tennant and Peter Davison, David Tennant’s son and father-in-law, will also be a part of the Season 2 cast. While Davison will portray Alistair and Tennant will play Ennon, we know very little else about the characters besides their names.

