Addatimes drops Avishapto trailer

Addatimes, the first Bengali on-demand OTT Platform of the country, launched the enthralling trailer of Avishapto, a dark thriller series, directed by Abhimanyu Mukherjee and produced by Surinder Films, at What's Up! Cafe. The 8-episode web series stars actors like Gourab Chatterjee, Rittika Sen and Laboni Sarkar in the lead roles.

After two very popular series, Amriter Sandhane and Gentlemen, that has been widely loved by the audience, the dark thriller Avishapto will captivate the audience with its eerie plot. "With each of the new stories vastly different from the others, we plan to reach out to a wider audience who will enjoy the variety that we are offering," says Nispal Singh, director, Surinder Films Pvt Ltd.

Laboni Sarkar in Avishapto

The story begins with the sudden disappearance of Aparna's friend a long time ago. Cut to the modern time, soon after Aparna’s marriage, she starts staying with her in-laws and realizes that something is wrong in the house. Everything is very mysterious but where does the mystery lie? She then comes to know that there is a curse upon her in-law’s family and so the members are abided by some strange rituals. Meanwhile, two more girls of the city go missing.

Ritika Sen plays the main lead in this series. This is her debut web-series. Gourab Chatterjee, Labani Sarkar and Buddhadev will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the series.

Avishapto will unfold the mystery on June 16.