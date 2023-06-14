Web show Wrong Number shares diverse love stories

EORTV's web series titled Wrong Number is streaming live on the platform and the show has garnered rave response from audiences. Actors Divyanshi Dey and Reyna Vashishtha star as lovers opposite each other. The show follows the love dynamics of an older and younger woman, and the emotional journey they go through to come to terms with their feelings and build a relationship.



Wrong Number not only showcases diverse love stories but also addresses a critical issue faced by many young people today - mental health. Dey's character found solace during a tough time by picking up a random call from a stranger who listened to her problems and provided much-needed words of comfort and support. Through her story, the show highlights the significance of seeking help and talking about one's feelings during difficult times.

Wrong Number explores diverse love stories

Director Deepak Pandey hopes that the show will encourage viewers to seek help and understand that support can come from unexpected sources. Pandey shares, "I believe that it's crucial to recognize that you don't have to go through difficult times alone, and there's always someone who's willing to lend an ear and offer support. With Wrong Number, my aim was to convey the message that help can come from unexpected sources, even from a stranger. This story will have a profound impact on many young people, encouraging them to be more open about their emotions and reach out for help when they need it. It's a powerful reminder that even in the darkest moments, there is always hope and support available."

In the series, the character's emotional journeys and experiences are depicted in a way that is relatable to many individuals who may be going through similar struggles.

Also Read: Honeymoon's protagonists on their roles