Isha Talwar, the talented actress, has recently revealed her excitement about being a part of Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated debut web series, Indian Police Force. Known for its thrilling cop stories and the famous cop universe created by Shetty, this digital drama is set to be action-packed and has already generated significant buzz. Talwar expressed her astonishment at being chosen to join the esteemed cop story universe that actors aspire to be a part of, stating that she had never imagined such an opportunity would come her way. Moreover, she expressed her gratitude for being involved in Shetty's OTT directorial debut, adding that it is a thrilling experience.

When asked about her experience working with Rohit Shetty, Isha couldn't help but praise the renowned filmmaker. She mentioned that Shetty not only takes on the role of the director but also embodies the essence of the hero on set. Despite being a man of few words, Talwar was impressed by Rohit's impeccable discipline and his ability to command a movie set, which she described as a lively celebration akin to a wedding. Managing a team of approximately 250 people, including various heads of departments, is no small feat, and Shetty's expertise in handling such a massive production left Talwar in awe. As she delves into the cop universe, Talwar hinted that her role in the series will be a surprise package, offering a fresh avatar that viewers haven't witnessed in Hindi cinema before.

Isha Talwar joins Siddharth Malhotra for Rohit Shetty's web series

Aside from her involvement in Indian Police Force, Talwar has an exciting project lined up for her fans. She is set to appear in the highly-anticipated Mirzapur 3, scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video in June. In this season, Talwar will portray the character of Madhuri Yadav, who happens to be the widow of Munna Bhaiya. This role promises to be a significant departure from her previous work, adding depth and intrigue to the series.

Talwar's recent work also includes the film Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, directed by Homi Adajania. In the movie, she shares the screen with acclaimed actress Dimple Kapadia, who portrays the character of Savitri, a formidable drug cartel leader. Talwar plays one of Savitri's daughters-in-law, along with Angira Dhar, and they are supported by Radhika Madan, who portrays Savitri's daughter. The film explores the dynamics within this unconventional family and promises to offer an engaging and unique cinematic experience.

As Isha Talwar continues to make her mark in the industry, her involvement in Indian Police Force and Mirzapur 3 showcases her versatility as an actress, venturing into different genres and roles. Fans eagerly anticipate witnessing her surprising and captivating performances on screen.