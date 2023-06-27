Horror series Adhura builds a world of guilt and revenge

Prime Video is set to premiere its first Hindi horror series, Adhura, globally on July 7. The seven-episode series, produced by Emmay Entertainment and directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla, promises to take viewers on a gripping and suspenseful journey into the supernatural realm. Starring Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, Poojan Chhabra, Rahul Dev, and Zoa Morani, Adhura explores themes of guilt, remorse, and revenge.

The story unfolds in two timelines, 2022 and 2007, within the walls of a prestigious boarding school. Adhiraj Jaisingh, portrayed by Ishwak, encounters a troubled 10-year-old student named Vedant Malik, played by Shrenik, during a nostalgic reunion. As the past and present collide, a dark secret emerges, linking Adhiraj to Vedant and unleashing a series of chilling events. The narrative delves deep into the fears and inner demons of the characters, creating a labyrinth of fear and uncertainty.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Prime Video, expressed excitement about entering the supernatural horror genre and partnering with Nikkhil Advani and Emmay Entertainment. The series aims to engage, provoke, and enthral audiences with its immersive world and captivating storyline.

Chawla and Banerjee, the directors at Emmay Entertainment, described Adhura as a classic ghost story set in a boarding school. They invite viewers to step into the haunting corridors where past and present intertwine, blurring the line between reality and imagination. The series promises intrigue, thrills, and emotional depth, brought to life by talented actors Ishwak, Rasika, Shrenik, and Poojan.

Advani, the producer at Emmay Entertainment, expressed his delight at collaborating with Prime Video once again after the success of Mumbai Diaries. He mentioned, "With every twist and turn, it will captivate and leave the viewers yearning for more. It was wonderful working with the ensemble cast, especially Shrenik Arora, who, I am sure, will come out as a surprise package."

Adhura mark's Prime Video's entry into the Hindi horror genre and adds to the diverse offerings for Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. With the premiere just around the corner, fans of supernatural horror can anticipate an enthralling experience as they witness the terrifying secrets of Adhura unfold.