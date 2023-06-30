Vishal Bhardwaj and Agatha Christie unite!

Sony LIV, the popular streaming platform, is all set to present an exclusive preview of an exciting adaptation of Agatha Christie's renowned novel, brought to life by the artistic genius of Vishal Bhardwaj. This unique detective thriller series promises to take viewers on a thrilling and immersive journey, beginning with a subscriber-only pilot episode preview starting from June 30. In an extraordinary move, Sony LIV invites its audience to actively participate in the creative process by co-creating the title of this baffling detective thriller.

This interactive initiative allows viewers to contribute their ideas and be a part of shaping the show's identity. Furthermore, after watching the pilot episode, subscribers can actively engage in the storyline by helping the protagonist, Charlie, solve the mystery. By finding clues and identifying a character crucial to unraveling the enigma, viewers become integral players in this captivating adventure.

Directed, co-produced, and co-written by the talented Bhardwaj, this adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel brings together the best of both worlds. The series is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures, in collaboration with Priti Shahani's Tusk Tale Films and Agatha Christie Limited. Joining Bhardwaj in the writing department are Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan, ensuring a masterful storytelling experience.

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring talented actors such as Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam, among others. With such stellar performers on board, viewers can expect riveting performances that bring the intriguing characters to life.

Prepare to be captivated by the combined brilliance of Christie and Vishal as you embark on a journey into the depths of mystery and suspense. From June 30 onwards, subscribers of Sony LIV will have exclusive access to the pilot episode, setting the stage for an enthralling adventure. Get ready to unravel the secrets, solve the puzzles, and join Charlie's quest in solving this mind-bending mystery.

Mark your calendars and dive into the realm of unrelenting suspense and exhilarating discoveries with Sony LIV's upcoming detective thriller series. The countdown to June 30 has begun, so gear up for an unforgettable experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat.