Kolkata boy Jeet Sundor to debut as a lead in Klikk’s Varanasi Junction

Klikk’s latest outing Varanasi Junction featuring debutant lead Jeet Sundor and Amrita Chattopadhyay sheds light on the major social issues of child pornography and trafficking . Jeet Sundor, who has previously worked in numerous web projects such as Bodhon, Mitin Mashi and Kaali is all set for the release of the much anticipated thriller series, due to release on March 15th. We speak to the young actor ahead of the release to know his thoughts about the role, future collaborations and projects. Entirely shot through the mobile phone camera, this unique venture helmed by Arnab Riingo Banerjee definitely seems promising.

Tell us what your role looks like in Varanasi Junction.

For Varanasi Junction, I bring to life a character named Ronodip who is an aspiring YouTube vlogger. It is during his short trip to Varanasi that he witnesses a hit and run case that swiftly goes under wraps from the media. Stunned by the media silence, Ronodip takes it on his shoulders to investigate the event with the help of a local crime reporter portrayed by Amrita Chattopadhyay. They eventually unearth its underlying connections with child trafficking and pornography and the story revolves around their journey through this investigation.

From the sets of Varanasi Junction

What interested you in this script?

I was being offered pretty similar roles over the past few projects and Varanasi Junction’s protagonist Ronodip is completely different from each. I would rather say the arch of each character I have played before has been pretty similar, if not the character. The most intriguing part about Ronodip is that he doesn’t comment on the occurrences in a preachy tone but acts spontaneously as situations unfold.

Are you apprehensive ahead of your debut as a lead?

I don’t think I can comment on this since I try not to take myself too seriously, hence both successes and failures come as a part and parcel of my journey as an actor. It also helps me not feel scared about the future. However, playing the protagonist has its own quirks. It has been a rewarding learning curve for me.

How has the journey been from stage to screen?

When I first started acting on stage, I wouldn’t say I was very interested. Moreover, my parents had ruled it off like any other in the beginning itself. Eventually I started earning pocket money by working as a light and set technician on stage that landed me small opportunities on stage. I remember while I was working with 4th Bell Theatres, I often used to take up roles that no one else would. It was around this time that a senior person from the industry spotted me and offered me a small role in Zee5’s Kaali starring Paoli Dam where I portrayed her son. The years 2019 and 2020 changed quite a few things in my life since I started meeting experienced people from the industry and learning a lot from them. I remember someone telling me how even the legendary Irrfan Khan wasn’t too sure about acting even after his stint at National School of Drama.

Which actors do you look up to and would love to collaborate with in the future?

There are many, but I am particularly fond of late actor Irrfan Khan’s work. Nearer home, I look up to Anjan Dutt and Ritwik Chakraborty. I have already worked with the latter in Mukti and I would love to work with him again in a more intense role to observe his journey on the sets.

What projects are you working on currently?

I am working on a project for Zee5, directed by Indranil Chowdhury and also expecting my first Bollywood stint later this year in Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal. There are also a couple of web series down my pipeline.