Actor Akshay Bindra to feature in web show Jee Karda staring Tamannaah Bhatia & Aashim Gulati

Actor, dancer and trained in martial arts, Akshay Bindra who started his acting stint with Color's TV show Kuch Toh Hai and was seen in Hookups and Hiccups on Lionsgate play and Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please season 3, will be next featured in Amazon Prime's web show Jee Karda starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Hussain Dalal, Anya Singh and others.

Sharing his working experience with his co-stars Akshay says, "So Aashim I know each from Delhi, we had common friends and that's how we clicked. I did not have any particular scenes with Aashim or Tamannaah but on the set we had a chilled vibe with each other. Whenever Aashim and I meet, we have a chilled bro zone between us. Tamannaah being a star was very sweet actually when I met her for the first time, simple and gelling in with everyone. I also recently met her on the way back from Coimbatore and we had some great long conversations about the movies and the work she and I are about to do."

Describing his memorable shooting experience Akshay shares, "It was was a total rollercoaster ride shooting with our director Arunima Sharma. I did some intimate scenes for the first time and was nervous which was taken care by an intimacy coodinator very well. I had some funny scenes as well where I dress up in a very unique avatar and I was in this costume which I can’t reveal but I never felt so hot and sweaty in my entire life. It was like a furnace within me and I had to wear it for three long hours at a stretch. And when I got out of it, I was drenched in my own sweat and had lost all my body water weight. My cheek bones were popping out. It was really bad but fun at the same time to shoot."

Talking about his role he tells, "My role is of a superstar who comes across with one of the main leading characters in the show. He is very self-centred guy who only thinks about his stardom and how his flop movies takes a toll on him. He happens to get involved with his therapist who he had never seen or met and when they find out their true identity, that’s where the fun begins. I auditioned for this a long time ago and all of a sudden after six months I get a call to meet the director and she absolutely loved my audition."