The trailer of Suniel Shetty starrer Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega is a power-packed ride

The 90’s Bollywood heart-throb Suniel Shetty is all set to star in Amazon miniTV’s upcoming series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega. The power-packed trailer of the action-thriller web series released today. The raw and impactful trailer weaved with slick action sequences shows Suniel sharing the screen with Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht and Karanvir Sharma. Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, the trailer also brings back numerous Bollywood classic songs in modern renditions.

The trailer raises curtains with a family flashback montage that eventually dives straight into Suniel’s character, ACP Vikram’s world. After getting intertwined with a falsely implicated crime, he is bestowed with a chance to clear his older mess. The trailer builds on his mannerism and situation tackling capability as a cop who has a rough edge to him and wishes to fight till the end. The tale of an one-man army, Hunter takes viewers on a cinematic journey of intense action scenes, the dark world of crime and a maze that only gets deeper and more complicated in the pursuit of truth.

“Time has flown by really fast as it feels like yesterday that we were shooting and today we are unveiling the show trailer. It has been a very special journey, working with extremely talented people on and off the sets. I am sure my character is intriguing enough to make audiences know more of him and his story. I hope viewers enjoy watching Hunter as much as I have enjoyed working on it,” expresses Suniel.

“All of us on the sets of Hunter have been eagerly waiting for this day ever since we started working on this project, and the time has finally arrived. I am looking forward to how audiences react to the trailer. I said yes to the project primarily because of its unpredictable storyline and diverse yet relatable characters,” adds Esha Deol.

Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega will be available March 22 onwards on Amazon miniTV.