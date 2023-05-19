Shaan Groverr to play the lead in Amazon Mini TV series Leaked

Actor Shaan Groverr who is best known for shows like Nobleman, PM Selfie Wallie, Decoded Season 3, RejectX 2 and Roohaniyat, where he portrayed the 21-year-old, happy-go-lucky Rishi, will now be seen essaying a decent guy in Amazon Mini Tv's series titled 'Leaked'. The young artiste, was trained as an actor under the guidance of Shanoo Sharma at YRF, and has previously worked as an AD in Sanam Teri Kasam. With Pankhuri Gidwani, Syed Raza and others alongside, he will be playing one of the leads in the series 'Leaked'.

The actor gets candid about his character in the series and shares, "My character - Nikhil in Leaked is a lover, a true friend, a topper and a star football player. But he’s an underdog too, since he doesn’t belong to a rich family like others in the school. He loved Rubina, who was also his best friend but could never get her. In his quest to find out the secrets behind her death, he gets along with Tanisha. And that forms the only true relationship that there is in the show, the love birds - Nikhil and Tanisha. He’s the wise one out of all." Shaan further says, "He is nerdy, shy, smart, quick witted, ambitious, everyone’s favourite in school. He is righteous and tries his best to stay morally correct always. A perfect reference for Nikhil would be Shahrukh Khan from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa."

He then spills the beans on how he ended up as a lead character of the series. He says, "I was in a phase in my life where I wasn’t giving auditions, wanted to just sit back and take a break. But my manager Inder Sagoo became very persistent on me giving this audition for character Za in this show. I gave the audition in a very nonchalant way just to keep him happy. The next thing I get to know is that everybody loved my audition and they wanted to test me for Nikhil as well. And Nikhil is a character I’ve always manifested. I couldn’t say no to it, I gave the audition and like they say, rest is history."

He also talked about the USP of the show. "Can I say me? Haha will that be too cocky.", says Shaan Groverr, adding, "But I really want the audiences to watch the show for me. I hope Nikhil stays with them forever. I also feel that all the actors have done a stellar job in the show."

The actor also gave us some insights about this story, which according to him is more than just a murder mystery. He says, "Of course, the main issue in hand is the suicide/murder of a teenage girl. But the show also focuses on the complexities of if not all, most of the teenage kids in today’s time. There’s a big football rivalry also in hand, between Nikhil and Za. The show is about love, friendship and family drama as well. It’s a gripping show that will keep you enticed till the very last minute of the last episode." With an engaging storyline, as it seems, the series will hopefully gain lots of love from the audience.