Sikandar Kher gives a sneak peek from the sets of Aarya 3

Actor Sikandar Kher, who is currently shooting for season 3 of the series Aarya, took to his Instagram to share a cute, smiling selfie with his co-star Sushmita Sen, along with a caption that said, "Daulat is always there to serve, protect and lean on walls ... #Aarya3 #DuggaDugga and Thank You."

The actor's name features among the most impressive actors on the OTT list after a very convincing act as Ram Madhvani in Aarya. The shoot for its third season has already started and the team has recently resumed shooting in Mumbai after wrapping up the schedule in Rajasthan.

Kher was also recently seen in such recently released series as Monica O My Darling and Tooth Pari and his fans just can’t wait to watch him in 'Aarya 3'.