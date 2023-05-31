Aksha Pardasany in web series Rafuchakkar

Versatile actor Aksha Pardasany, is all set to captivate audiences once again in the highly anticipated series, Rafuchakkar.

With an engaging and thrilling storyline, this fast-paced series promises to keep viewers at the edge of their seats. The teaser shows Aksha's portrayal of a crime branch officer in Rafuchakkar.

Speaking about her new project, Aksha expressed her excitement, stating, "Working on Rafuchakkar has been an incredible journey for me as an actor. The opportunity to work on and bring this thrilling story to life has been exciting. I am thrilled to be a part of such a promising project and can't wait for the audience to witness it."

The recently released teaser video has already generated excitement, showcasing a fast-paced and suspenseful storyline that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.