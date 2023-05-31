Akshay Oberoi joins Shriya Pilgaonkar for The Broken News 2

Actor Akshay Oberoi has grabbed his next big digital project and that's the second season of The Broken News.

The talented actor will soon join the cast of the series and will play a new character. The other characters of the show from the previous season are Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar amongst others.

According to the sources, the details of his character are not out yet, and is in its initial stage.

The shoot of the critically acclaimed show for ZEE5 in collaboration with BBC Studios India will start soon.

Akshay is currently busy with Fighter, where he plays the role of an air force pilot. The film also sees Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots. It is slated for release on January 25, 2024. The film is being shot across the world and will pay tribute to the sacrifice of the country’s armed forces.