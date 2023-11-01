Director Jaideep Sarkar's Rainbow Rishta is a celebration of superheroes

Rainbow Rishta, the much-awaited unscripted docuseries directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, is set to break new ground and illuminate screens on November 7. The director recently shared a heartfelt note on the trailer's launch, and its impact is as refreshing as the trailer itself.

In his unfiltered and candid note, Jaydeep Sarkar reflects on his own journey as a queer individual, growing up in the '90s when LGBTQ+ representation was scarce.

He shares, “Growing up in the nineties, if I had seen stories of triumphant queer folx, I wouldn't have waited till my mid-thirties to finally come out of the closet!



So, with Rainbow Rishta, wanted to find stories that I could share with my younger self. While crafting this show, we embarked on a profound journey with our characters, witnessing them conquer their own winding paths. Through their love, our characters taught us that love itself is the ultimate revolution.

Rainbow Rishta is a celebration of these superheroes!



To that young queer soul watching this show somewhere, I hope you recognize that there are kindred spirits like you EVERYWHERE. And never forget, your dreams are not only valid but very essential!”

The poster of Rainbow RishtaRain

Rainbow Rishta is more than just a docuseries, it's a celebration of LGBTQIA+ superheroes and their unique, profound, and personal journeys. The unscripted format of the show allows for an unfiltered and unflinchingly honest portrayal of real-life experiences from different parts of the country, making it incredibly impactful and hopeful.

Catch the show streaming on Prime Video from November 7.