Actor Ushasi Ray talks about her role in the web series Chhotolok 

As actor Ushasi Ray steps into the character of Rupsha for Indranil Roychowdhury’s web-series debut Chhotolok, Indulge catches up with her about her role and experience.

Can you tell us about your character Rupsha?

My character is very different. She is adamant with a don’t-care attitude. She likes to live life on her own terms. She is a small-town girl who relocates to the city for work. She is independent, a working woman, and lives in her flat. She gets murdered and from there, the narrative of the series kicks off.

Rupsha is glamorous. How does Ushasi in real life maintain such glamour?

In real life, whenever I go out, I put on a very casual look wearing my most loose-fitted clothes. I don’t get ready or have a get-up when I step out. But yes, I come from a profession where I have to be ready all the time because people like it so much. But I am not as glamorous as my character Rupsha.

How did it feel to be a part of Indranil Roychowdhury’s debut web series?

It’s a dream come true moment for me. For actors of this generation, it is like a dream to be able to work in his [Indranil Roychowdhury] project and that too his debut web series. I am grateful for this opportunity.

Any significant lesson you picked up from him?

Definitely. His way of working where he keeps a cool head, is always calm, and takes time to do his work; these make the work quality stand out. During the making of this web –series we did not rush. We took a lot of time and went through workshops, rehearsals, and script readings. Whenever we went on the floor, we knew what we had to do. There was no confusion.

What inspires you to keep going as an artiste?

Good quality of work with good people. In fact, while working on this project the people with whom I have worked are so good that they inspired me to do better.

Chhotolok starts streaming on Zee 5 from today!

Photograph: Pritam Sarkar