First look of Bengali horror series, Petni, revealed

Addatimes unveils the first look of their new series Petni directed by Abhimanyu Mukherjee starring Ushasi Ray, Jasmine Roy, Kanchan Mullick, Subhrajit Dutta and Arnab Banerjee.

Jasmine Roy

A fascinating roller coaster ride that combines elements of horror and mystery, the web show follows the journey of four friends- Raka, Nilesh, Jui, Shovon as they head out for a long drive at midnight. What starts off as a regular fun roadtrip slowly becomes a dangerously haunting experience as a series of strange and unfortunate events start unfolding. They face an accident and Raka goes missing. After Raka returns, her life turns upside down as she starts getting tormented by a woman. What happens next forms the crux of the horrifying story.

Arnab Banerjee

Director Abhimanyu Mukherjee said, “Padmanabha Dasgupta has penned the story of Petni. Petni has a lot of elements in it. It is a suspense mystery along with being a horror series. We have shot and designed Petni in an unique way.The story of Petni also has an emotional side.”

Kanchan Mullick

“I always wait to work with Abhimanyu Mukherjee. This has been a unique experience as I have never been a part of a horror film and on top of that I play Petni. This also marks my first association with Addatimes, ” said Ushasi Ray.

Subhrajit Dutta

“This is my first collaboration with both Addatimes and Abhimanyu Mukherjee. We have shot in various scary locations. I am always attracted to horror stories. This was my primary reason to say yes. I am sure that you will be blown away after watching Petni,” said Jasmine Roy.