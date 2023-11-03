Here is our list of seven upcoming binge-worthy OTT releases

Action: Aarya

Sushmita Sen is back as the sherni with another season of the blockbuster crime thriller drama television series Aarya. The second season followed Aarya’s efforts as she attempted to navigate the hazardous criminal underworld, with foes on her trail and her family and children in danger. In the upcoming season, Aarya enters the world of smuggling and gangsters that she had been eluding, so far. She dials up the ferocity while protecting her three kids from gangsters. November 3. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Crime: The Thief Collector

The Thief Collector is a nimble and entertaining dissection of a crime.The story revolves around how Willem de Kooning’s Woman-Ochre, one of the most valuable paintings, was stolen from the University of Arizona Museum of Art. 32 years later, it was found hanging in a New Mexico home. November 3. On BookMyShow Stream.

Drama: The Buccaneers

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if an American showed up to disrupt Queen Charlotte’s Diamond Ball, The Buccaneers may become your new obsession. An Anglo- American cultural conflict breaks out when a group of carefree young American girls burst into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, infusing a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition into the land of the stiff upper lip. November 8. On Apple TV+

Biopic: Nyad

Based on American author, motivational speaker and long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad’s autobiography Find a Way, the movie showcases Diana’s attempt to become the first person ever to swim from Cuba to

Florida. Annette Bening plays the role of Diana, while the cast also includes Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Anna Harriette Pittman and Marcus Young, among others. November 3. On Netflix.

Sci-Fi: Fingernails

This movie by Christos Nikou, centres on Anna (Jessie Buckley), a teacher who is in a long-term and test-approved relationship with her boyfriend Ryan (Jeremy Allen White). They’ve reached the comfortable phase of their relationship; things aren’t exactly exciting anymore, but could it be worse than cuddling on the couch and watching documentaries every night? November 3. On Apple TV+

Docuseries: Robbie Williams

Showcasing 30 years of behind-the-scenes footage of one of UK’s most successful artistes, this upcoming

series features never-before-seen archival footage of Robbie Williams. It includes his rise to fame and stardom, all the ups-and-downs, including the media scrutiny he faced and lots more. Witness Robbie in his rawest form. November 8. On Netflix.

Sports: Newcastle United vs Arsenal

Arsenal take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park, hoping to continue their fine form in the Premier League. The last time the two sides met, Arsenal ran out 2-0 winning through a goal from Martin Odegaard and an own goal by Fabian Schar. It looks like a crunch game with Newcastle having scored the most goals, till now, in this season. November 4, 11 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.