The Railway Men trailer drops today

Netflix and YRF Entertainment’s first joint venture The Railway Men is all set to start streaming from November 18, 2023. The trailer was dropped earlier today YouTube and social media; and has already piqued the curiosity of the audience. This four-part mini-series is a tale of heroism, hope, and humanity in times of crisis. Starring R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu in lead roles, it highlights the journey of the Indian Railways employees in Bhopal who struggled and fought against all odds to save fellow humans on the unforgettable disastrous night of December 2, 1984.

Shiv Rawail who makes his directorial debut mentions, “Directing this series has been a deeply emotional and rewarding journey. It's a story of the human spirit that needed to be told, to remind people of the power of resilience in the face of adversity. I am truly humbled and honored to helm this series.”

The trailer lives up to the expectation of finding courage and resilience in the darkest times. These help overcome extraordinary challenges and make ordinary people shine as extraordinary heroes. The thrilling drama is a race against time drawing from real-life incidents where saving fellow citizens became the need of the hour going beyond any social differences.

The much-awaited The Railway Men promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller and is a thoroughly anticipated release of the year.