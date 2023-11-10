Here are seven upcoming OTT releases to keep an eye on

Drama: For All Mankind

The show envisions a world where the Soviet Union reaches the moon in 1969 and not the United States. With the upcoming Season 4, set in 2003, the focus shifts towards the capture and mining of valuable asteroids. This holds the potential to reshape the future of both the Earth and Mars. But this progress could be jeopardised due to tensions among the residents at the international base. November 10. On Apple TV+

Drama: Beyond Paradise

A spin-off of the crime series Death in Paradise, the show follows the life of detective Humphrey Goodman, who left Saint Marie to be with Martha Llyod. The couple get engaged and soon after Humphrey joins the local police force in Martha’s hometown. He quickly makes an impression with the local officers and they bring a whole new approach to police work. November 10. On BookMyShow Stream.

Dark: The Killer

Based on the French graphic novel series of the same name written by Alexis Nolent, the movie stars Michael Fassbender in the lead role along with Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Sala Baker and Tilda

Swinton. Following a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers and himself, on an international hunt for retribution. November 10. On Netflix.

Comedy: Americanish

Set in New York, the movie follows the lives of career-driven sisters Maryan and Sam and their newly

immigrated cousin, Ameera. They must navigate the consistent and conflicting demands of romance, culture, work and family, while balancing their personal values and career goals. November 14. On BookMyShow Stream.

Reality show: 007: Road to a Million

The show features nine pairs of participants who go through a series of Bond-inspired challenges to win the ultimate prize of one million. It stars Brian Cox, Josh Ali and James Bone among others. November 10. On Amazon Prime Video.

Sports: Chelsea vs Manchester City

In form Manchester City travels to Stanford Bridge to take on Chelsea who are trying to revive their campaign. City’s last match in the Premier League saw them dismantle Bournemouth 6-1, with Jeremy Doku scoring one and assisting with four goals. Will City dominate yet another game or will Chelsea cause an upset? November 12, 10 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Mystery: A Murder at the End of the World

This upcoming limited series, created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, follows Darby Hart, an amateur detective. She, along with eight other guests, is invited by a billionaire to participate in a retreat at a dazzling and remote location. When one of the guests is found dead, Darby must use all her skills to find the murderer before the killer claims another life. November 16. On Disney+ Hotstar.