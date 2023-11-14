Kapil Sharma moves into new ‘show’ address with his cast-mates 

Do not let the post-Diwali blues take over you as the King of Comedy Kapil Sharma is all set to bring a new show in a larger and grander form on Netflix. The streaming platform announced earlier today on their social media and YouTube platforms that Kapil is all set is join their family and not alone, he brings his family as well. The full-blown show would also feature Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur Krushna Abhishek and others.

While the show will not be a stand-alone special with Kapil, it will be one of the most anticipated shows on the platform, especially since he will be joined by his entire gang who have made their contributions to the journey and have become household names in comedy today. It would bring back witty one-liners, comic punches, and of course the warmth that Sharma is known to exuberate.

Kapil Sharma has won the hearts of many not only in India but also abroad. With him changing his ‘address’ people around the globe will now have access to his genius. Kapil Sharma shared the announcement news on his social media and it has given birth to an anticipation storm. Krushna too reposted the news with the caption, “Apni saari masti aur sara dhamaal lekar, we are moving to a brand new house!” (We are moving to a new house with all our fun and laughter) while Kiku Sharda captioned it, “Ek baar hum log naye ghar me shift ho jayen, phir wapas se chit-chat hasi-thitholi vala mahaul banaaenge, aap log ready rahiye ga, hum bhi almost ready hain.” which loosely translated to, 'once we shift houses we will be back to chit chat with you [the audience]'.

