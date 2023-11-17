Here is a list of seven upcoming OTT releases you can watch over the weekend

Musical: Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Emmy-winning star Hannah Waddingham celebrates her favourite time of the year by performing festive classics in front of a live audience, along with her band. She also welcomes special guests for this musical extravaganza that takes place at the London Coliseum. November 22. On Apple TV+

Comedy: Dashing Through the Snow

Eddie Garrick has turned his back on Christmas due to a traumatic childhood experience. Following a request from his wife, Eddie takes his nine-year-old daughter to work with him on Christmas Eve, where they meet a mysterious man in a red suit. Eddie and his daughter, Charlotte are then taken on a magical adventure that might just restore his faith in Christmas. November 17. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Drama: Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

This upcoming movie shows two siblings following their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection with a secret organisation known as the Monarch. The clues lead them to a world full of monsters. This dramatic saga uncovers buried secrets and how earth-shattering events can have a continued effect on their lives. November 17. On Apple TV+

Reality TV: Squid Game: The Challenge

Based on the South Korean drama Squid Game, this upcoming series features 456 players competing to win $4.56million, the largest single cash prize in reality television. Through a series of games, each player is pushed to their limits and is forced to ask themselves how far they are ready to go to win. November 22. On Netflix.

Thriller: The Railway Men — The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984

This limited series is based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and is a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 tragedy. Following the gas leaks, brave railway workers risk their lives to save others as an unspeakable disaster looms ahead. The cast includes R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan. November 18. On Netflix.

Documentary: Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story

Tyler Perry wears multiple hats in the form of a writer, actor, filmmaker, studio head and media titan in the US. The documentary delves into Perry’s challenging journey to the top of the entertainment industry which didn’t always welcome him with open hands. November 17. On Amazon Prime Video.

Sports: Shohei Ohtani: Beyond The Dream

Following his unforgettable performances at the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC) and in the Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game, this coming documentary on Shohei Ohtani stands as a testament to the importance of resilience, passion and self-belief. It features in-depth interviews with Ohtani, coaches, players, managers and mentors, who give an introspective look at Ohtani‘s career. November 17. On Disney+ Hotstar.