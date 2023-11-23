Tridha Choudhury makes a comeback on OTT with Bengali show Sin-Whispers of Guilt

After a long gap actress Tridha Choudhury will be seen on the OTT space with Addatimes' next series. Essaying the role of Rumi Chatterjee in Sin-Whispers of Guilt, this marks Tridha’s first association with the OTT platform.

Sahidur Rahman

Sin-Whispers of Guilt is a thriller directed by Arunava Khasnobis, is a story of an ex-police officer Samar Saxena (played by Sahidur Rahman) seeks redemption after a tragic mishap fractures friendships and shatters lives. As he navigates guilts and rekindles bonds, love and justice intertwine with a corruption scam of Bengal, forgiving a path of revelations, forgiveness and resilience. An unwavering support to Samar, Rumi aids his redemption quest. Her love and strength are tested as they navigate trials revealing the resilience of their relationship.

Talking exuberantly about the project Tridha said; “I am extremely excited for my association with Addatimes for the first time. The plot of Sin is very gripping. In Bengali, every project has the most amazing twists and turns in plots. I’m enjoying it so far.”

Pratik Dutta

For the first time Tridha will be seen playing a character of a journalist. “She likes to flow like a philosopher and a poet. Her profession is journalism. Her words, the truth behind her identity is a very important part of the series. I’ve never played a journalist before. The audience will see me in a very mature, assertive manner. I’m very excited about that.” Tridha added.

Produced by Surinder Films, Sin-Whispers of Guilt starring Tridha Choudhury, Sahidur Rahman, Pratik Dutta will have its premiere on Addatimes this December.