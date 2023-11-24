Upcoming noir series Shehar Lakhot drops an action-packed trailer

Popular OTT platform Prime Video announced the upcoming premiere of noir crime drama, Shehar Lakhot, with an action-packed and edgy trailer. An enthralling and engaging series, Shehar Lakhot is an Offroad Films Production with Navdeep Singh and Khalil Bachooali serving as executive producers, directed by Singh and written and created by Singh and Devika Bhagat. The series boasts of a highly talented cast, with Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Kubbra Sait in the lead, supported by an ensemble cast featuring Manu Rishi Chadha, Shruthy Menon, Kashyap Shangari, Chandan Roy, Manjiri Pupala, Shruti Jolly, Gyan Prakash, and Abhilash Thapliyal.

The trailer takes viewers deep into a world where treachery, hidden agendas, and deception is how the game of life is played and murder, politics, blackmail, and love are the strategies employed. As the prodigal son is forced to return to his hometown – the fictional town of Lakhot, to confront his past, he finds himself unintentionally caught up in a deadly game, even as the city itself becomes a dangerous battleground for vested interests, each with a hidden agenda.

Shehar Lakhot

“Shehar Lakhot is a multilayered and nuanced noir crime drama that will take viewers through a labyrinth of human complexities, secrets, twists and betrayal,” said director, Navdeep Singh who is known for movies such as Manorama Six Feet Under and NH10. “The series is a labour of love, told through the kaleidoscopic lens of the interesting characters that reside in the city of Lakhot and brought alive by the fantastic performances of the cast, who have embraced the eccentricities and added their own unique flair to it.”

The show releases on November 30.