Prachi Desai makes her OTT debut with Dhootha

Prachi Desai, celebrated for her impactful performances cinema, takes a bold step into the realm of OTT platforms with her unconventional debut in the Telugu supernatural thriller, Dhootha. This marks a significant shift for the actor as she embraces the episodic format of storytelling, a departure from the traditional cinematic experience and also acts in a language that’s unfamiliar.

Prachi describes her journey on Dhootha as a truly unique experience. The extended storytelling format of the series allows for a more profound exploration of characters and plotlines.

She says, "Working on Dhootha was indeed a unique experience. The primary difference was the extended storytelling format, which allowed for more in-depth character development and plot exploration. The episodic nature of a series provides a different rhythm of performance and character arc development. Couldn’t have asked for a better series for my Telugu debut. Heartening to know that my work will reach audiences in 240 countries and territories. Stories from all over the country and different regions and languages are reaching a global audience, which is an excellent opportunity for any artiste."

She adds that the lure was the genre which she found enticing. "The supernatural genre has always intrigued me, and I was eager to experiment with it. When I was approached for Dhootha, I realised that it was an actual ‘stepping out of the comfort zone’ experience for me and venturing into a genre that I've always been curious to explore as an actor. While I can't reveal too much, I can say that my character experiences a fascinating arc throughout the series, and it was a challenging yet rewarding role to take on."

Dhootha drops on Amazon Prime Video on December 1.