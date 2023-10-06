Here is your weekend binge-watching schedule 

Thriller: Mumbai Diaries

Following a successful Season 1 of the show, which was based on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Dr Kaushik Oberoi (Mohit Rana) and his medical team from the Bombay General Hospital must now save the people from the devastating floods. The upcoming second season will also focus on the aftermath of the 26/11 attacks and the personal challenges faced by the doctors and the medical team. October 6. On Amazon Prime Video.

Action: Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

In the seventh installment of the Mission Impossible franchise, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team embark on the mission of tracking down a new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into wrong hands. With dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in along with an all-powerful enemy, he is forced to consider that nothing is more important than this mission. October 11. On Amazon Prime Video.

Superhero: Loki

The highly anticipated second season of Loki is finally upon us. The second installment will see Loki working with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and other members of Time Variance Authority to go through the multiverse so as to find Sylvie, Ravonna Renslayer and Miss Minutes. October 6. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Drama: The Fall of the House of Usher

Two siblings, Roderick and Madeline Usher have built a pharmaceutical company into an empire of power, wealth and privilege. However, new secrets come to light when the successors to the Usher dynasty start dying one by one. October 12. On Netflix.

Comedy: Joy Ride

Audrey’s (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways and she takes the help of Lolo, her childhood best friend, Kat, a college friend and Deadeye, Lolo’s cousin. Their no-holds-barred experience becomes a journey of friendship and their bonding reveals the universal truth of knowing and loving who you are. October 6. On Lionsgate Play.

Sports: Arsenal v/s Manchester City

Manchester City suffered their first defeat in the Premier League this season against Wolves last week while Arsenal beat Bournemouth 4-0. A win against City will take Arsenal to the top of the league table while a victory for the blue team from Manchester will keep them on top. October 8, 9 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Documentary: The Alpinist

Veteran filmmaker Peter Mortimer makes this film about Canadian climber Marc-Andre Leclerc, who climbed alone, far from the limelight. Being publicly shy and nomadic, he is reluctant to let a film crew in on his vision of climbing. Then, he embarks on a historic adventure in Patagonia that will redefine what is possible in solo climbing. October 7. On Netflix.