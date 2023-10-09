Survival drama Kaala Paani trailer drops

This festive season do not forget to binge-watch the adrenaline-increasing survival drama series- Kaala Paani which will soon be released on Netflix. The trailer was recently launched on social media platforms and India’s first survival drama series has already started creating quite a buzz among the audience.

Kaala Paani or the Andaman and Nicobar Islands had always sent a shiver down the spine. This time, it is back yet again to influence the lives of the pivotal characters in the series who find themselves trapped in the mysteries of this serene yet secluded place. As lives are at risk and immediate help is nowhere to be found, it is to be seen how the major characters deal with the toughest of the situations at hand, including their own survival. Starring Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith, the series promises a lot.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India mentions, “We are so excited to bring Kaala Paani to our audiences. It is a distinctive title on our slate this year - the survival drama genre hasn't been attempted in India yet. I particularly love how deeply emotional this series is, with diverse and rich characters. Their dilemmas will stay with you long after you finish watching."

Kaala Paani is directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani. It has been co-written by Biswapati Sarkar, Amit Golani, Sandeep Saket, and Nimisha Misra. Executive producer and showrunner Sameer Saxena says, “We are thrilled to invite the audience to experience a whole new world of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with the release of this trailer. The narrative has been crafted in a way that allows the audience to admire the complexities of the characters, their fight for survival, and the extent to which they would go for their families, loved ones, and themselves.”

The trailer can now be seen on the official Netflix handles on YouTube and social media.

Kaala paani premiers on Netflix on October 18