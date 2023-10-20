Here are seven upcoming OTT releases that you can watch over the weekend

Documentary: The Pigeon Tunnel

Errol Morris, Academy Award winning documentarian depicts the life and career of British Spy David Cornwell, who is better known as John le Carre, the author of classic novels like The Spy Who Came in From The Cold, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Constant Gardener. The documentary is his final and most candid interview, which also includes rare archival footage. October 20. On Apple TV+

Sports: Chelsea vs Arsenal

After a horrible start to the new season, Chelsea will look to make it three wins out of three, when Arsenal make the trip to Stamford Bridge. The Gunners had a good start to the season and currently occupy the second place in the table. Will Chelsea continue with their momentum or will Arsenal take all three points and head to the top of the table? October 21, 10 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Drama: Kandasamys: The Baby

The fourth chapter in the Kandasamys film franchise will again showcase the dynamics of two families which includes a lot of drama, comedy and pure love. Add to this, a beautiful little baby and you have the power struggle, mayhem, laughter and utter chaos. The film is set to entertain just like its predecessors. October 20. On Netflix.

Thriller: The Black Phone

Finney Shaw, a 13-year-old shy but clever boy is being held hostage in a soundproof basement by a sadistic masked killer. Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the murderer’s previous victims when a disconnected phone on the wall starts to ring. They are making sure what happened to them doesn’t repeat. October 24. On Netflix.

Horror: Studio 666

Rock & Roll hall of famers, Foo Fighters, move into an Encino mansion to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Inside the house, Dave Grohl finds himself engaging with supernatural forces who threaten the completion of the album as well as the lives of the band members. October 25. On Amazon Prime Video.

Superhero: Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Sequel to Shazam! (2019), the movie continues the story of Billy Batson, who, upon reciting the magic word “Shazam,” transforms into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam. He, along with his superpowered foster siblings have to face the Daughters of Atlas, who have stolen the Wizard’s staff and plan to use it for their own good. October 23. On Amazon Prime Video.

Comedy: Master Peace

Ria and Binoy’s small family issues turn into a major dilemma when their parents intervene. Things spiral out of control which leads to heartwarming drama and family comedy. The movie features Nithya Menen, Sharaf U Dheen, Renji Panicker, Ashokan, Maala Parvathi and Shanthi Krishna, among others. October 25. On Disney+ Hotstar.