Priyanka Sarkar talks to Indulge about her role in Chhotolok

As actor Priyanka Sarkar steps into the role of Mallika Das for Indranil Roychowdhury’s web series debut Chhotolok, we speak to her about the role and more.

Tell us about your character in Chhotolok.

My character is named Mallika. She is going through a lot of things. She has a side to herself in society and in her personal life. As an individual, she is going through conflicts. These smaller nuances to the larger scenario have been brought about very carefully on-screen. So, one has to watch Chhotolok for the entire experience.

The title has several interpretations. What’s yours?

Even if we try to be our best, we will, to some people always be a Chhotolok. We all have this space in ourselves and how we see it, is what is important. My character Mallika is undergoing dilemmas from various spheres of life and understanding Chhotolok in that context is important for the series. Also, the name Chhotolok hits because we are not used to seeing or hearing about something so real. The series will be equally hard-hitting for the audience.

How was your experience of working with Indranil Roychowdhury?

Wonderful! It’s very difficult to see such a good human being as him. As an audience, I love watching his works and I think the way he tells his stories is remarkable. I wanted to work with him and got the opportunity. He made us perform our characters exactly the way he envisioned them. The way he communicated it to us was also a learning. That’s why I think everyone calls him a wonderful teacher.

What’s the secret behind your beauty and fitness this festive season?

We need to maintain 365 days. During the festive season, the dietary disciplines might be lenient. But I try to eat healthy, avoid oil, masalas, and chemicals, and stay on natural foods.

Is there a role or genre that you would like to explore in the future?

I love to watch sci-fi and I’m very fond of apocalyptic scenarios or dystopia. I think there is a possibility to explore this genre.

Your upcoming works

Some interesting works are in the pipeline. Right now, Chhotolok streams from Nov 3, and then the movie Kurban on Nov 24.

Chhotolok will start streaming on Zee 5 from November 3 onwards

Photo: Pritam Sarkar