Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap starrer Haddi releases today

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap come together for the revenge drama Haddi directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma which is streaming from today. Since the trailer of the movie was dropped a few days ago, it has generated high anticipation and hope among the audience. Nawazuddin’s avatar as a transgender along with Kashyap playing the baddie lead has generated much buzz around the direct-to-digital movie. Supporting cast includes Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla.

Sharma mentions, “Haddi circles around the intoxicating world of vengeance, violence, and power delving into the very essence of a criminal’s psyche. It highlights the ruthlessness of the society.”

The movie follows the journey of Haddi essayed by Siddiqui who relocates from Allahabad to Delhi and joins a transgender gang. Slowly he rises to the top of the criminal food chain in order to avenge his family who were wronged by Kashyap who portrays a criminal turned politician. The movie promises to be riveting with stellar performances with an ensemble cast and exposes the underbelly of India’s capital.

Siddiqui comments on the transformation needed for his role, “I always approached it as portraying a female character as every transgender aspires to become a woman. Prior to filming, I stayed with the transgender communities and understood their desire to embrace womanhood.”

Kashyap adds, “Akshat has assisted me as an AD for many years and I was lucky enough to get a front-row seat as an actor in his directorial debut. Also, fans are going to love Nawaz in this unrecognizable but moving part as he has outdone himself yet again.”

Haddi is streaming on Zee5 from September 7, 2023