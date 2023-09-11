Revamped Aa Jaane Jaan song out now for Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial

Ahead of the much-awaited release of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s web debut Jaane Jaan directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Netflix and Sa Re Ga Ma launched the title song – Aa Jaane Jaan featuring Uditi Singh. A fresh take to the classic yesteryear song has been brought by Neha Kakkar who lends her voice to the song which has been composed by Sachin Jigar. Kareena’s looks, the scintillating melody, and the setting of the song transport the viewers to an era gone by with mystery and thrill lurking nearby.

The Song has been released on all social media platforms and lead actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma along with singer Neha Kakkar and director Sujoy Ghosh have shared it on their social media platforms. The song has been getting positive reviews since its release and has already garnered 72,000 views and counting. The original song was written by Rajendra Krishan and composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Jaane Jaan is scheduled to release on September 21 with Kareena treating her fans to her first web-film on her birthday. The film is a thriller revolving around the three lead characters and is anticipated to leave no stone unturned to give the viewers an adrenaline rush while watching it.

Jaane Jaan premieres on September 21 on Netflix.