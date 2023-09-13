Wamiqa Gabbi to essay India’s first female detective on OTT

Wamiqa Gabbi is all set to star as India’s first female detective on the OTT series Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley which will start streaming soon on Sony Live from September 27, 2023. The movie is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The Sittaford Mystery and is being brought to life by director Vishal Bhardwaj.

Gabbi comments, “Playing the role of India's first female detective in a show is an incredible honor. Charlie Chopra is a character that I have poured my heart into, and I can't wait for the audience to join me on this thrilling journey. It’s not often that such parts are written and to play a role etched into the title of the project is even more special. Not often do we see women in parts like these, and Vishal sir is truly someone who writes every character with such detail. I have always been extremely fond of his female characters and Charlie is no different. It’s my most ambitious role to date and I can’t wait to see how everyone receives Charlie as the brand new detective in town”.

She is known for her exceptional performances which has already made her a versatile rising star in the entertainment industry. The movie focuses on Charlie Chopra portrayed by Gabbi who gets tangled in a murder mystery. Will she be able to save an innocent convict in a town full of suspects?

The series has an ensemble cast including some of the finest talents in the industry today like Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta, Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Imaadudin Shah, Vivaan Shah, Paoli Dam, and many more. This also marks the fourth collaboration between filmmaker Bhardwaj and Gabbi. Their previous projects include, Fursat, and Mumbai Dragon (part of Modern Love Mumbai).

On the work front, she will also be seen in Khufiya by Bhardwaj with Tabu and Ali Fazal, a south film called Genie, VD18 and Varun Dhawan’s next.