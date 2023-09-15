Firdaus Hassan on facing the camera for Aakhri Sach after a break

Firdaus Hassan, the newbie police officer, Subodh, in the Disney+Hotstar web series Aakhri Sach, was always determined to pursue acting. He took up Japanese language for higher studies just to be in Delhi and get admitted to the National School of Drama. “I took this language also as a backup thinking that if I couldn’t make it as an actor, I would become a translator,” recalls Firdaus. We speak to this passionate actor for whom resilience has always been the key to success. Excerpts:

Tell us about your character in Aakhri Sach. How was Tamannaah as a co-star?

Aakhri Sach is my first work after a break of three years. My character in Aakhri Sach, Subodh, is that of a junior police officer. He doesn’t know the system but he is well-meaning. Due to pressure from his seniors, he makes some mistakes but later rectifies them. Initially, my character is more of an underdog and looks up to the character played by Tamannaah Bhatia, who is the head of the investigation. Subhodh wants to be like her.

Working with Tamannaah as a co-actor was fantastic as she has great experience and as an artiste, she is very humble, cooperative and helpful. I enjoyed working with her.

Was acting always on your cards?

I always wanted to be an actor and it always will be my first love. Acting is something that gives me energy and strength and it keeps my life going. It is everything to me.

Firdaus

Did you find it difficult to face the camera after the long break?

I think it’s natural that whenever there’s a gap, there’s always some nervousness and you face some problems. But this was what I was waiting for long. I had two-page long dialogues after three days of shoot and I was not a bit nervous and I wanted to give my best.

How has theatre enriched you?

Theatre played a very important role in my career. My acting skills got better and I got to understand the process of performance and how to be relieved from the burden. Theatre helps you to open up as you do it live on stage. I have also done a lot of street plays. There’s no planning as to who will be the audience or who will come to watch the play. People stop by to watch the play.

Upcoming works?

My upcoming project is Ishqaiyaan. It’s made from two words ishq and kahaani. I am playing one of the lead roles in this and almost 70 per cent of the film has already been shot. The rest will be shot by the end of September. I have two more South films.