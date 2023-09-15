Here is our list of upcoming binge-worthy  

Thriller: Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan portrays the mysterious Maya D’Souza, while Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma essay the roles of Karan (a Mumbai policeman) and Naren (a neighbour). A math teacher plays a key role in the plot by helping his neighbour cover up a murder that was committed in self-defense. This suspenseful mystery thriller is written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh and is based on the widely read Japanese author Higashino Keigo’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. September 21. On Netflix.

Crime: Kaala

Intelligence Bureau officer Ritwik is falsely accused in the hawala operation that he just cracked. He goes on the run with his step-sister Aaloka and follows a trail of hawala money from Kolkata that leads him to a secret tunnel at the Indo-Bangladesh border. He also learns the truth about his father and a revenge saga that began 30 years ago. September 15. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Documentary: The Supermodels

Exclusive access to legendary supermodels Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista will be offered in this much-anticipated series. The upcoming four-part extravaganza will focus on the iconic quartet’s formidable careers and their collective disruption of the fashion world, as they transformed the industry’s views on what a model ought to and could be. September 20. On Apple TV+

Sci-fi: A Million Miles Away

Directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Alejandra Marquez Abella, the movie follows the story of real-life NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez, whose character is played by Michael Pena. Follow his journey from working in the fields along with his family to his pursuit of flying into space. September 15. On Amazon Prime Video.

Teen: Sex Education

Following the events of Season 3, where Moordale Secondary closes down, Otis and Eric head for their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. While Otis is nervous about setting up his clinic there, Eric is worried if both of them will end up with the short end of the stick again. September 21. On Netflix.

Musical: Lang Lang Plays Disney

Renowned pianist Lang Lang and Disney’s most iconic compositions come together for an exclusive one night only concert at the Royal Albert Hall. Through documentary segments and performances, the film shows Lang’s extraordinary musical journey and his love for Disney since his childhood in China. September 15. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Reality TV: Written in the Stars

Season 1 of this stellar social experiment will see singles representing the 12 zodiac signs being paired by renowned astrologers. They will be matched using their birth charts and these couples will find out if the idea of true love is actually written in the stars. September 15. On Amazon Prime Video.