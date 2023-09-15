Netflix and Yash Raj Films collaborate to present new series and films

Netflix, one of the strongest and leading streaming platforms along with Yash Raj Films, the iconic producers of movies come together to create films and series and usher in a new era of entertainment for the audience.

Monika Shergill, vice president, content, Netflix comments, “We are passionate about serving our broad audiences with series and films that they connect with and love, and we want to do more of this. Yash Raj Films has defined the essence of Indian film-making. They are one of the most respected storytellers in the industry. From Kabhi Kabhie to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, War to Pathaan, their signature stories have been part of our lives and continue to fuel the zeitgeist. Together, we are confident that we can entertain the world with quality films and series like never before.”

The Railway Men starring R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma, and Babil Khan which will be directed by Shiv Rawail, is the first project to come out under the collaboration. This four-part character-driven thriller is the debut series of the director which is based on the disastrous Bhopal Gas Leak tragedy.

Maharaj, not only marks the debut of Junaid Khan but is also being directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, whose movie Hichki won global fame. The movie stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari as well. Inspired by true events it is about a journalist taking on a powerful role of the messiah of the society.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO, of Yash Raj Films says, “This partnership will certainly push YRF as a storyteller to new audiences and allow them to consume Indian stories in their own languages too. India is a young and aspirational country. We have 1.4 billion stories to tell the world. We want to showcase our content, as well as provide a platform for our brilliant homegrown talent to a global audience.”