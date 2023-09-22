From the North London Derby to the sitcom Still Up, here is your weekend OTT schedule

Action: The Continental: From the World of John Wick

This upcoming mini-series is the background story of how Winston Scott, in an alternate history, reached the position of proprietor of the New York branch of The Continental, which is a chain of hotels for legal assassins. The series includes variations of real-world events like the Winter of Discontent and the American Mafia’s rise to economic power. September 22. On Amazon Prime Video.

Horror: No One Will Save You

Brynn Adams (Kaitlyn Dever) is a creative and talented young woman who has been alienated from her community. She finds solace within the walls of the home she grew up in until one night she is awakened by strange noises from unearthly creatures. They threaten her future while also forcing her to deal with her past. September 22. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Sitcom: Still Up

Impulsive and free-spirited aspiring illustrator, Lisa, stays up all night worrying about her daughter’s future, while socially anxious yet gifted journalist Danny also has his reasons that keep him up at night. The pair have no secrets between them except their feelings for each other. When the world sleeps, they talk despite never meeting. September 22. On Apple TV+

Sci-fi: Spy Kids: Armageddon

Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez, Billy Magnussen, DJ Cotrona and Neal Kodinsky star in the fifth installment of the Spy Kids franchise. The children of the world’s greatest secret agents unintentionally help a powerful game developer to unleash a computer virus that helps him control all technology. They become spies and head out to save their parents and the world. September 22. On Netflix.

Docuseries: The Fake Sheikh

Based on the true story of 60-year-old British journalist, Mazher Mahmood, who is known for several undercover exposés as ‘The Fake Sheikh.’ The three-part series will shed light upon his rise and fall, which ultimately led to his imprisonment. September 26. On Amazon Prime Video.

Mystery: Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the series is based on Agatha Christie’s novel, The Sittaford Mystery. Starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli and Naseeruddin Shah amongst others, the plot revolves around the death of a rich man and the whole town is full of suspects, with every face hiding a secret. The pilot episode was released in June. September 27. On SonyLIV.

Sports: Arsenal v/s Tottenham

Both Arsenal and Tottenham had a good start to the season with 13 points out of the possible 15. Arsenal pipped Everton 1-0 in their last match while Tottenham scored twice in extra time to win 2-1 at home against Sheffield United. Who will have the upper hand in this season’s first North London Derby? September 24. On Disney+ Hotstar.