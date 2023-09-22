Ritabhari Chakraborty makes her web debut with Nandini

Nandini is a story about a woman named Snigdha (played by Ritabhari Chakraborty) who gets pregnant bringing a lot of joy to her. Happiness blooms in the air and in every corner of the mansion as the descendant of the family is about to arrive. But Snigdha’s world turns upside down when her doctor finds out that the child in her womb is going to die very soon and as a result she needs to abort the child. Soon after midnight, when everyone is asleep, Snighda’s telephone rings and a child’s voice tells her “Mother! I am not dead, I am still alive!” What happens next forms the crux of the story.

The series will be shattering several glass ceilings, said, “Nandini is a story that’s worth telling. I am pretty sure that every mother can relate to Nandini as the struggle they go through is somewhere similar for their child and themselves. I am very excited for my web debut. I have given everything. It has been a very challenging role for me as I was playing the role of a pregnant woman. I tried to learn, understand, absorb and portray and perform and live with that. I just hope I did justice.”

“For a long time I was looking for a story for my film. My wife gave me the novel by Sayantani Putatunda. After reading the novel I started writing the script. When we were discussing the lead cast the first name that came to my mind was Ritabhari. Ritabhari is very passionate and dedicated towards her work. During the shoot she would follow every minute details given by me and execute them accordingly," said director Falak Mir.

Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Alivia Sarkar, Kinjal Nanda, Sweta Bhattacharya

Snigdha’s life revolves around her family where we will see Debjani Chatterjee playing the role of her mother-in-law, Sandip Bhattacharya playing the role of her father-in-law and Kinjal Nanda will play his husband.

Other integral characters of the film are Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Sweta Bhattacharya and Alivia Sarkar.

Based on Sayantani Putatundu’s novel of the same name ‘Nandini’ directed by Falak Mir is slated to release on October 15 on Addatimes.