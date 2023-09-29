Here are 7 upcoming OTT releases you can keep an eye on

Romance: Kushi

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, this Telugu romantic comedy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu follows the love story of Viplav (son of atheist, Lenin Sathyam) and Aradhya (daughter of Srinivasa Rao, popular spiritual personality), whose fathers hate each other. October 1. On Netflix.

Drama: Kumari Srimathi

Starring Nithya Menen, this sevenepisode series directed by Gomtesh Upadhye revolves around the life of a 30-year-old single woman, named Srimathi. Set in a remote village in East Godavari, the show reveals how Srimathi, a strong-willed woman who is a part of a dysfunctional family, decides to open a bar and a restaurant in her village. September 28. On Amazon Prime Video.

Superhero: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

This much-awaited sequel of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse focuses on Moore Miles’ (SpiderMan) love interest Gwen Stacy, who is Spider-Woman from Earth-65 and has hidden her identity from police captain father on a mission to arrest her. Gwen travels to Earth-1610 to reconnect with Miles and track Spot — an Alchemax scientist infused with portals. October 1. On Netflix.

Thriller: Khufiya

Starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi amongst others, this upcoming series follows the plot of the murder of an undercover spy thanks to a mole in an intelligence unit. An agent relentlessly pursues him to avenge the death of the spy. October 5. On Netflix.

Sports: Tottenham vs Liverpool

Tottenham face a stern test when Liverpool make the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Both teams had a good start to the new season, with Liverpool in second place and Tottenham in fourth. Will The Reds continue their top form or will Spurs take the win and go above Liverpool? September 30, 10 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Horror: Haunted Mansion

Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) discovers that her newly bought mansion is inhabited by ghosts. She hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help her exorcise her mansion. Other cast members include LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish and Danny DeVito. October 4. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Musical: Flora and Son

Flora (Eve Hewson) is a single mom who is at war with her rebellious teenage son, Max. She is encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby. She finds a guitar in a dumpster and with the help of a washed-up LA musician, Flora and her son discover the transformative power of music. September 29. On Apple TV+