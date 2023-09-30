Aayushi Lahiri enjoys playing challenging roles

Bambai Meri Jaan actress Aayushi Lahiri is basking in the accolades coming her way for her role in the project on Amazon Prime. “I’ve received messages like, how it has ruined their sleep,” says the actress on receiving feedback for one of her scenes in the show.

Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, the show has Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra and others in pivotal roles.

Aayushi, who was previously seen in The Good Karma Hospital, Norwegian film Nora, short film Question Mark among others, talks about Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime, her experience working in the project, fitness routine and future plans.

Tell us about your role in the film? How did you prepare for it?

I play the role of Nasreen. She has grown up in the same locality as the Kadri’s. I didn’t have to prepare as such. I spent some quality time with the cast, Shujaat sir and the writers before shoot. There was a great camaraderie around the group that has translated brilliantly on screen. The rehearsal for my scene was done one night before we shot with the action team and our cinematographer, John Schmidt.

Shujaat sir was very sure of how he wanted to execute it and that made the whole experience quite smooth.

Aayushi Lahiri

Did you have combination scenes with Avinash tewari?

I did. It’s a happy scene where everyone is having fun and not really thinking about the deeper issues, which are foundational to the larger narrative. He is very serious about his craft. Having spent a little time with him before shooting, I can truly say that I never saw the real Avinash on the set. He was effortless as Dara.

How was your experience shooting for the show?

It was the most memorable shooting experience. Like I said before, I’m a small drop in this vast ocean of Bambai Meri Jaan but Shujaat sir and everyone around pampered me and treated me like I’m a part of their family. I’ll always cherish the words, “It’s a wrap for Nasreen’. It feels good to be called by your character name, especially when it’s a small, yet pivotal role.

Tell us a little bit about your fitness and beauty routine.

When I was younger, I used to struggle with weight, especially while on outdoor schedules. I try to work out five times a week. I enjoy being fit and the process of working towards it gives me a lot of drive. I’ve realised that it is a very productive thing for me, as an actor. My beauty routine is pretty basic. I mostly apply medicated creams suggested by my dermatologist. A good oil-free moisturiser, sunscreen and retinol are a must. I wear blue light glasses to avoid dark circles and apply an under-eye cream in the night. I’m also doing a peel once every month for the glow. And most importantly, I avoid sugar. It’s poison for your skin and health. Eating right and incorporating fresh vegetables and fruits is one of my mantras towards maintaining a healthy body and mind.

What are your future projects?

There are some projects that are in the pipeline and I'm in conversation for a couple of big shows, where I’m directly in touch with the creators and directors. I'm trying not to jinx the process by saying too much.

