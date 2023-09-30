Riveting psychological thriller Soulmate streaming now 

“Soulmate”, premiering on Eros Now, a leading South Asian OTT platform owned by Xfinite Global Plc, is a short film that promises a gripping narrative combined with spellbinding performances that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats. The movie is the latest addition to Eros Now’s vast library of over 12,000 Indian content titles including movies, original series, music, and high quality short-form content in multiple Indian languages.

"Soulmate" delves into the intricate web of human desires, obsessions, and the uncharted realms of the supernatural. In this compelling tale, actor Madhurima Roy takes on the role of Aditi Roy, a woman, vying for the love of her partner Abhishek Malhotra, portrayed by Vivan Bhathena. The twist lies in Abhishek's marriage to Kanika Malhotra, brought to life by the talented Hina Khan. As Aditi's obsession reaches its peak, she turns to a supernatural ritual in a desperate bid to bind Abhishek to her forever. Little does she know the consequences of her actions are darker and more sinister than she could have ever imagined.

Hina says, “Soulmate challenged me as an artist to explore the depths of human emotions. Kanika's journey is both haunting and tragic, and it was a privilege to bring her story to life. Brace yourself, for the film will ingeniously blur the boundaries between passion and peril.”

Director Pawan Shharma brings a fresh perspective to the psychological thriller genre, merging the realms of human psychology and supernatural elements. "Soulmate" is a testament to his unique vision and storytelling finesse, a quality that resonated strongly with Eros Now, leading to this partnership.