Check out these 7 upcoming OTT releases

Manchester United and Liverpool are all set to face each other again this season. For Liverpool, it is about keeping up the pressure on Manchester City and Arsenal for the Premier League title, while for Manchester United, it is about fighting for a place in the Champions League next season. Who will come out on top? For the non-sports enthusiasts, we have a list of upcoming releases as well, that are sure to keep your weekend sorted.
Reality TV: Unlocked: A Jail Experiment
Arkansas sheriff Eric Higgins wants to transform incarceration at a Little Rock detention facility via a social experiment. The goal of the experiment is to determine if more autonomy and less control in prisons could lead to a more community-oriented living environment. The series delves into what happens when its subjects are given greater autonomy, free to come and go from their cells and decide for themselves how certain things in the unit should run. April 10. On Netflix.
Adventure: Fallout
The series depicts the aftermath of an apocalyptic nuclear exchange in an alternate history of Earth. The survivors took refuge in fallout bunkers known as Vaults, built to preserve humanity in the event of nuclear annihilation. 219 years later, a young woman leaves a vault, to venture out into the dangerously brutal, hostile, savage and unforgiving wasteland of a devastated Los Angeles in the post-apocalyptic United States. April 11. On Amazon Prime Video.
Dark Comedy: Baby Reindeer
This upcoming dramatic yet funny series is a true story, written by Richard Gadd, who adapted his award-winning one-man play into a seven-episode limited series. The story centres on struggling comedian Donny Dunn’s strange and layered relationship with a woman named Martha, whose initial friendly behaviour changes as she begins to stalk Donny relentlessly. April 11. On Netflix.
Drama: Sugar
Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator, who is working on the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As John tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he uncovers Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried. April 5. On Apple TV+
Documentary: Girls State
Ever wondered what American democracy would look like in the hands of teenage girls? This political coming-of-age story reimagines what it means to govern. It follows young female leaders — from wildly different backgrounds across Missouri, who navigate an immersive experiment to build a government from the ground up. April 5. On Apple TV+
Action: HanuMan
The story revolves around Hanumanthu, played by Teja Sajja, who embarks on a heroic journey after acquiring the powers of Lord Hanuman. His quest leads him to confront formidable adversaries, notably Michael, after encountering a mysterious gem. The rest of the cast includes Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vinay Rai, among others. April 5. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Sports: Manchester United vs Liverpool
These two heavyweights of club football go head to head again, this time in the Premier League. The two sides last faced each other in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, where The Red Devils beat Liverpool dramatically with a 4-3 scoreline. With United looking to close the gap for a Champions League spot, a win over their bitter rivals will do them a world of good. April 7, 8 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
