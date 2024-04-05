Nidhi Bisht aka 'Didi' returns for 'Maamla Legal Hai' Season 2!

On the announcement of the second season and on the superhit run of the season one, Nidhi shared, "Aaj toh doodh wali chai pakki hai! I am really thankful to pyaari janta for all the love that they have showered upon Didi and for embracing her with open arms! Your enthusiasm and love for Didi have truly made her character come alive, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to bring her back to your screens. Get ready for Season 2, where I'll be serving up double the wit, double the charm, and double the fun kyunki didi dalil deti nahi, didi khud dalil hai!"

From trending hashtags to viral memes, Didi's quirky charm has captivated audiences far and wide. And now, as she embarks on her dream journey of practicing law in her own chamber, viewers can expect double the sass, double the sarcasm, and double the entertainment in season 2.

Interestingly, Nidhi is a lawyer off the screen and not just on screen. On the other hand, as the first season ended abruptly, leaving fans wanting to know more, the second season is expected to answer all those questions guaranteeing double entertainment!