These 7 upcoming OTT releases are sure to keep you hooked to your viewing screens
Romance: Premalu
The film showcases the journey of Sachin Santhosh, who recently graduated from engineering with his college crush, Anjali. He confesses his feelings to Anjali but she is in love with someone else. Following this, Sachin struggles to balance his job and love life. He meets Reenu at a wedding and immediately develops feelings for her. But complicating matters further is the presence of Reenu’s best friend, who also has a secret crush on her. Will Reenu and Sachin end up together? April 12. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Action: Argylle
Elly Conway is the cat-loving author of a series of bestselling espionage novels about a secret agent Argylle, who is on a mission to unravel a spy syndicate. Elly, with the help of real-life spy Aidan, discovers that her story mirrors the actions of an actual spy organisation. These two unlikely conspirators, now find themselves in an adventure story of their own. April 12. On Apple TV+
Sports: Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Manchester United travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League. When the two sides met in December last year, it was Bournemouth that thrashed United 0-3 at Old Trafford. Manchester United will be hoping to not face a similar fate this time. April 13, 10 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Drama: Franklin
It‘s December 1776 and Benjamin Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments. But when he embarks on a secret mission to France, his passion and power are put to the test — with the fate of American independence hanging in the balance. The cast includes Michael Douglas, Noah Jupe, Thibault de Montalembert and Danny Mays, among others. April 12. On Apple TV+
Nature: Our Living World
From Angola to New Zealand and several countries in between — filmmakers, wildlife photographers and researchers come together to showcase the wondrous tapestry of creatures and ecosystems that sustain Earth’s existence. Narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Cate Blanchett, the docuseries also shows the ecosystems that are under threat due to human activity. April 17. On Netflix.
Biography: Amar Singh Chamkila
The movie narrates the story of Punjab’s original pop star, Amar Singh Chamkila, who became a beloved icon through his music in the 1980s. His life came to an abrupt end when he was assassinated at the age of 27. The cast includes Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Anurag Arora and Anjum Batra, among others. April 12. On Netflix.
Science-fiction: Dune: Part Two
Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the people who destroyed his family. Choosing between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must now prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. April 15. On BookMyShow Stream.