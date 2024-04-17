Shekhar Suman on playing Zulfikar in 'Heeramandi'

Suman steps into the shoes of Zulfikar, the head of a princely state who staunchly affirms his monarchy's supremacy, remaining oblivious to the winds of change. Netflix recently released a character promo wherein the veteran actor can be seen affirming, "Zulfikar kanoon maanta hai toh bas apne khudke," leaving us intrigued!

Talking about the series, Suman shares, "If you work with the best, you give your best and the best happens. Bhansali is a phenomenon, an auteur, a virtuoso. It's an experience of a lifetime working with him. An accomplished filmmaker with an illustrious career, he is at par with directors like K. Asif, Kamal Amrohi, Guru Dutt and Mehboob Khan. As an actor I'm overwhelmed and exhilarated to be a part of this colossus magnum opus."

As the curtains draw to a close on Suman's illustrious journey from Utsav to Heeramandi, one cannot help but marvel at the depth and richness of his contributions to Indian cinema. With each role, he has not only entertained but also challenged societal norms, provoking thought and reflection in equal measure.