‘Taaza Khabar’: Bhuvan Bam-starrer hit series wraps up its Season 2 shoot

Content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam said: “Shooting for Taaza Khabar Season 2 was like a homecoming, it was a great time each day on set. The team is like family and we share a great camaraderie. Shriya, Prathmesh, Deven ji, all of us were super excited and enthusiastic about shooting this season. I remember when we launched Season 1, I never imagined it would become such a big fan favourite, especially my character Vasant.”

He further mentioned that with Season 2, they’re delving deeper into Vasant's life.

“He can't wait to see how audiences react. A big thank you to all my fans for making Season 1 such a success and embracing 'Vasya' as their own. I hope audiences enjoy the new season,” he added.

The show, directed by Himank Gaur and written by the duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal, also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, and others in pivotal roles.