Check out these 7 upcoming OTT releases this weekend

Looks like it’s another thrilling weekend of binge-watching. For the football fans, the semi-finals of the 2023-24 FA Cup is taking place, where Manchester United take on Coventry and Manchester City face Chelsea. Away from sports, there are a number of thriller and horror movies/series releasing and we curate a list of them for you.
Environmental: Jane
Jane, the story of a nine-year-old girl, who is on a quest to save endangered animals, returns for a second season. With the help of her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David and Greybeard, the chimpanzee, on adventures to help animals all around the world. April 19. On Apple TV+
Horror: Them: The Scare
The second season of this American anthology series returns with Deborah Ayorinde in a new role. Set in 1991, the series centers on LAPD detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case; a murder that has left the most hardened detectives shaken. As Dawn reaches closer to the truth, something evil takes hold of her and her family. April 25. On Amazon Prime Video.
Action: Bhimaa
Bhimaa and Ramaa were twins who were separated due to an incident in their childhood. Bhimaa becomes a strict police officer while Ramaa is a devoted brahmin priest. One day, Ramaa learns about the death of Bhimaa and realises the mistake of his hostility and hatred towards him. Later, Bhimaa’s spirit enters Ramaa’s body and kills all his villains, avenging the death of Bhimaa and his love interest. Language: Telugu. April 25. On Disney+ Hostar.
Mystery: Dead Boy Detectives
Two teen ghosts work alongside a clairvoyant to solve mysteries for their supernatural clientele. But a powerful witch complicates their plans. The cast includes George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Briana Cuoco and Jenn Lyon. April 25. On Netflix.
Thriller: Siren 108
Thilagan is an honest ambulance driver, who is falsely accused of murdering his wife and his friend. 14 years later, he is released on parole for 14 days and he is on a mission to avenge the death of his wife and friend. In the process, he also reunites with his daughter, who has developed a hatred towards him for killing her mother. The cast includes Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, Anupama Parameswaran and Samuthirakani, among others. Language: Tamil. April 19. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Sports: Coventry vs Manchester United
Manchester United’s hope of the only silverware this season continues when they take on Coventry in the semi-finals of the 2023-24 FA Cup at the Wembley Stadium. The last time the two sides met was way back in 2007 in the League Cup, where Coventry beat United 2-0. Is there an upset on the cards this time as well or will Manchester United make it to yet another FA Cup final? April 21, 8 pm. On SonyLIV.
Comedy: The Big Door Prize
This acclaimed comedy series starring Emmy Award winner Chris O’Dowd is back with its second season. A mysterious machine appears in a small town, promising to show everyone their true potential. Soon, residents start to change jobs, rethink relationships and question long-held beliefs, all in the name of a better future. April 24. On Apple TV+