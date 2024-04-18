Check out these 7 upcoming OTT releases this weekend

Thriller: Siren 108

Thilagan is an honest ambulance driver, who is falsely accused of murdering his wife and his friend. 14 years later, he is released on parole for 14 days and he is on a mission to avenge the death of his wife and friend. In the process, he also reunites with his daughter, who has developed a hatred towards him for killing her mother. The cast includes Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, Anupama Parameswaran and Samuthirakani, among others. Language: Tamil. April 19. On Disney+ Hotstar.